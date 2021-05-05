JJJ Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $115.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

