JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 7.1% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHC opened at $635.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $612.73 and a 200 day moving average of $537.77. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $659.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $787.01 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

