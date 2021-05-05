Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 166.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after buying an additional 135,734 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 259,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,020,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. Research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

