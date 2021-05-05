Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $168,000 Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 41.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

