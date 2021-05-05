Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Position Raised by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,155,000 after purchasing an additional 326,910 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $67,801,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,630,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 27,663 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $2,533,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,403 shares of company stock worth $10,083,743. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

