Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 3,122 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 50.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,270,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $93,010,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $52,256,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,805,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vale by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,247,000 after buying an additional 2,403,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

