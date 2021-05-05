JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,366 shares of company stock worth $1,753,460 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

