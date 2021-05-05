Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $227.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

