Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 459.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.