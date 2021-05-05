Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 63.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

