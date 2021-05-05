Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ventas by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 107.0% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 177,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 91,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $2,223,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

