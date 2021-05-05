WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $5.29 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.27.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $458.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.32 and a twelve month high of $462.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

