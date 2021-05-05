Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $968,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

