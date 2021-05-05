Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.92. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

