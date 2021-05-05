5,938 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYRX opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

