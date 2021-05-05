6,627 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 4,931.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 231,757 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.54 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

