Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 122.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.04 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

