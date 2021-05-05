iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,176 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $78,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,815 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,107 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after purchasing an additional 199,774 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,862,000 after purchasing an additional 138,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

