27,023 Shares in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 428,208 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $636.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

