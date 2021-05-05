WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,310 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $72,235,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,460,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,356,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

NYSE XOM opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $250.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

