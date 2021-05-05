Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stake Decreased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

