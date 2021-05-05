Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,610 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,805,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $137,113,000 after buying an additional 236,948 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

CVS opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

