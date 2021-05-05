Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 37.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

CARR stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

