Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,144 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $24,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after buying an additional 1,575,989 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after buying an additional 458,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KTB opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $67.74.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

