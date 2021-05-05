Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.550-3.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

