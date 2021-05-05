Short Interest in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Declines By 19.0%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 236,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $645,000.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. Immunome has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

