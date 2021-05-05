GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,386,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRWG stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.77 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

