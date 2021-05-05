Issuer Direct (ISDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Issuer Direct to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. On average, analysts expect Issuer Direct to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 million, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

