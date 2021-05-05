Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

NYSE AVLR opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.64. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

