Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $29,838,958. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $232.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.28 and its 200 day moving average is $210.73. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

