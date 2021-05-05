Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.