57,134 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $956.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. Research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

