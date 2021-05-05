Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 795 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after buying an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after acquiring an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

