Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $574.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.26. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $291.29 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

