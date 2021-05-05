Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Green Plains Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Green Plains by 114.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

