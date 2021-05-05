Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Ecolab worth $33,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $228.99 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

