DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $23.66 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $23,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,002.89.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,281.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $661.32 and a one year high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,217.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,161.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

