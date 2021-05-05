DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $27.65 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $27,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after acquiring an additional 317,039 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after buying an additional 301,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.27.

RSG stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.39 and a 52-week high of $108.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

