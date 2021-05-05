Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 782,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,247 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $28,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Tenable by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,148,886.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,568 shares of company stock valued at $15,843,222. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

