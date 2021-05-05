Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Atmos Energy worth $25,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after acquiring an additional 655,903 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 138,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

