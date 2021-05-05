DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JD.com were worth $35,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $8,565,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in JD.com by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

