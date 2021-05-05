DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JD.com were worth $35,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

