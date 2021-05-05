DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $37,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in The Hershey by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.46. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $167.93.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

