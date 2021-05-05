DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $173.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.32. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

