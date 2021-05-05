DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The AES by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in The AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

The AES stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

