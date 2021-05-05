DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $173.77 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.