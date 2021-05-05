ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.98.

