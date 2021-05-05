$0.55 EPS Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

