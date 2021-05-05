Comerica Bank Buys 11,445 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $194.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.52 and its 200 day moving average is $153.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

