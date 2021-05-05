DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 3,032 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,686,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

